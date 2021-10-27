Health passes will be needed as of Friday to enter nightclubs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Health and Labor Omar Ottley announced on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing that persons visiting nightclubs will have to provide their vaccination card or QR code of negative PCR testing prior to entering these establishments.

Ottley said that the implementation of these requirements is based on the Memorandum of Intent (MOI) that was signed with the nightclub owners some months ago. The Minister said the proof of vaccination or negative PCR test will go into effect as of Friday.

Ottley said the laboratory in Simpson Bay will be open until 11 pm to test ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38898-health-passes-will-be-needed-as-of-friday-to-enter-nightclubs.html