Healthy Choices, Happy Kids program resumes. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Public Health Department of the Public Entity Saba in collaboration with Kemaul Lee from the FIT with Lee Last week restarted the healthy lifestyle program "Healthy Choices, Happy Kids" for the Sacred Heart Primary School.

The program, which started in 2020 but was temporarily stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to educate children on Saba about healthy lifestyle habits such as healthy nutrition, physical exercise, sleep and rest, and limiting screen time.

The program will run throughout the rest of the school year and will include in-class exercises, health presentations, fruit and vegetable tastings, and school excursions. ...



