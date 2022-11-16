Henk de Jong appointed interim Island Secretary. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Island Governor Jonathan Johnson announced on Wednesday, November 16 that the Saba Executive Council has appointed Henk de Jong as interim Island Secretary as of December 1, 2022. De Jong’s appointment is until July 1, 2023. During this period, the search for a permanent Island Secretary will take place. De Jong replaces Tim Muller who per December 1 will start as Director of the Caribbean Netherlands Government Service (Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland RCN) on Bonaire.

“Henk is an experienced public sector manager who has served as Secretary and General Director of the Municipality Amsterdam and he is very enthusiastic about ...



