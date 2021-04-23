Henk Kamp and Hellen van der Wal reappointed as members C(A)ft. | SMN NEWS

Den Haag:— Mr. Henk Kamp and Mrs. dr. Mr. Hellen van der Wal will both enter into a second term at the Boards of financial supervision. Upon the recommendation of the Netherlands Henk Kamp will be reappointed as a member of the Board of financial supervision (Cft) Curaçao and Sint Maarten and of Cft Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba for a term of three years, as per July 1st, 2021. For the Board of financial supervision Aruba (CAft) his reappointment will take effect for the same term, starting August 1st, 2021. For this Board Mrs. Hellen van der Wal will ...



