Highest point at Under the Hill phase 2. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The highest point of phase 2 of the Under the Hill social housing project was reached on Wednesday, February 23.

Phase 2 consists of three buildings with 18 units of 1, 2, and 3-bedrooms. The Public Entity Saba assisted with the transfer of 18,000m2 of government-owned land to the Own Your Own Home Foundation (OYOHF).

Funding for this project came from the European Union (EU), the Dutch Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK and Bazalt Wonen, a housing corporation from the Netherlands, formerly Woonlinie. The main contractor for this project is Van Boekel along with various subcontractors.

