Highest point Under the Hill buildings celebrated. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The highest point of all three apartment buildings of the Under the Hill project was celebrated with the workers on Tuesday, July 19th.

The principal of the project, housing corporation Bazalt Wonen from the Netherlands, Public Entity Saba, and the main contractor Van Boekel, invited close to 40 construction workers for a small celebration at the depot site close to the area where the project is being constructed.

“As principals, we find it very important that the people who have been working hard on this project to get the recognition that they deserve. We have reached the highest point ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40912-highest-point-under-the-hill-buildings-celebrated.html