Hindus seek public holiday on Diwali in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Hindus are seeking a public holiday in Sint Maarten (SXM) on Diwali, the most popular of their festivals; starting 2022.

PHILIPSBURG:—Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that it was not fair with the SXM Hindu community as they had to be at work/school on their most popular festival while there were public holidays on other religious days.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, suggested that SXM Government needed to revisit its public holiday policies as the SXM is a multicultural society. He urged SXM Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs and Governor ...



