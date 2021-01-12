Hit and run on the A.Th Illidge Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The personnel of the Traffic Department is investigating a serious accident which took place on Tuesday morning January 12th, 2021, around 01.30 am, on the A. Th Illidge Road, where three vehicles were involved.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that a gray Hyundai Creta which was coming from the direction of the Roundabout lost control and collided with a scooter rider, who was coming from the opposite direction. After being struck by the Creta, the scooter collided with the back of a black pick-up truck that was parked on the side of the road.

When the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36545-hit-and-run-on-the-a-th-illidge-road.html