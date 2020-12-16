HIV Free Testing available on Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), in collaboration with the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation, will be hosting a free HIV testing session on Saturday, December 19 at the Cole Bay Community Help Desk which is located across the street from the ACE Mega Store.

Those who are interested in the free HIV test should visit the Cole Bay Community Help Desk between 10.00 AM and 3.00 PM. The testing and diagnosis are carried out in a confidential manner.

For those who will be visiting ...



