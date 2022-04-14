HNLMS Friesland intercepts almost 4000 kilograms of drugs. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- The Royal Netherlands Navy ship HNLMS Friesland intercepted approximately 1900 kilograms of drugs in her last weeks. The Friesland forced the three so-called go-fasts to stop. These were the fifth, sixth, and seventh drugs interdiction for the Friesland in a period of two months, which makes it a total of 3880 kilograms of drugs that were intercepted by the ship in the Caribbean.

The first two go-fasts were discovered by a maritime patrol plane of the Dominican Republic and the US Coast Guard. The third go-fast was discovered by an American maritime patrol plane. The Friesland sent the FRISC, ...



