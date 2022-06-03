HNLMS Groningen stops go-fast. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Dutch naval vessel HNLMS Groningen intercepted a drug transport on 24 May. In the Caribbean Sea, the patrol ship managed to stop a go-fast and intercept a 300-kilogram load of cocaine.

During a patrol, a plane of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard detected a go-fast with four people northwest of Aruba. After HNLMS Groningen launched the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter of the US Coast Guard, which is currently embarked onboard. After the helicopter made contact by giving stop signals, the go-fast didn’t stop. After firing some warning shots the crew surrendered.

