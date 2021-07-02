HNLMS Holland makes another drugs haul in the Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

Royal Netherlands Navy vessel HNLMS Holland has intercepted the transport of a drug for the third time in a short period. The patrol vessel was on patrol in the Caribbean Sea when it stopped a fishing boat with 18 people on board. During the action, a shipment of cocaine was seized.

A maritime patrol aircraft of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard had spotted the fishing boat with a fast drugs boat, known as a ‘go-fast, attached to it. HNLMS Holland was notified, which subsequently deployed its two fast interception crafts (FRISCs) with onboard a combined team from the US Coast ...



