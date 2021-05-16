Holland House Beach Hotel Wins prestigious Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2021 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Sint Maarten’s iconic landmark hotel “Holland House” has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner and now falls in the category of top 10% hotels on Tripadvisor; the world’s largest travel platform.

The Travelers’ Choice award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe and have earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Holland House stood out by continuously delivering outstanding services to hotel guests and dinner guests of their open-air ambiance Ocean Lounge restaurant.

Managing Director of Holland House Beach Hotel, ...



