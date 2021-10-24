Holland House receives World Travel Awards 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Holland House Beach Resort, located in Philipsburg Sint Maarten, has placed Sint Maarten on the global map by winning the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) in two different categories:

• Sint Maarten’s Leading Hotel 2021

• Sint Maarten’s Leading Hotel Suite 2021

By winning the awards, Holland House cemented its reputation as a fine boutique hotel in Sint Maarten that offers premium services to its guests on a consistent basis. It's also a great testimony to Sint Maarten's resiliency as the 55 rooms at Holland House were severely damaged by Hurricane Irma. Under the professional guidance of renowned architect



