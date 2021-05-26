Homeporting to begin on June 5th, Government calls on population to get vaccinated to safeguard cruise tourism. | SMN NEWS

~ I have been a little pushy with the Cruise lines to get the homeporting going~ De Weever.~

PHILIPSBURG:— Interim Minister of TEATT Ludmilla de Weever urged residents to get vaccinated and to also use all precautionary measures in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus since the country is expected to start homeporting for cruise lines as of June 5th, 2021.

The Minister said that St. Maarten stands to make at least USD 52M within a 14-week period, thus it is imperative that everyone gets vaccinated while practicing all precautionary measures in place to prevent ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37672-homeporting-to-begin-on-june-5th-government-calls-on-population-to-get-vaccinated-to-safeguard-cruise-tourism.html