Hospitality sector informed of start vaccination on February 22. | SMN NEWS

SABA:—The local hospitality sector was informed today, Friday, February 12, that the COVID-19 vaccination process will start on Monday, February 22.

In the course of next week, Saba should receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines of the Moderna brand. There will be two large vaccination rounds. The first during the week of February 22 to March 1 and the second during the week of March 22 – 29, the hospitality sector was informed in a letter signed by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.

At the end of April, there will be a small catch-up moment for people who were not ...



