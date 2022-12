House searches in St. Maarten and Curacao in the HELSINKI investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday 19 December 2022, the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST), under the supervision of the Judge of Instruction RC, conducted searches at the homes of two suspects at three residences in Sint Maarten and Curaçao. The searches took place in connection with an investigation called "Helsinki" where fraud and corruption are suspected to have been committed by, among others, a (former) board member of a so-called government NV. The investigation is ongoing, and arrests or further searches are not ruled out.

