HR Provider SXM schedules Management Development Program to commence on November 22, 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- HRProviderSXM rolls out a new Management Development initiative, offering managers, management teams members, and supervisors the opportunity to register for their Management Coaching Program titled: “Becoming A Better Manager”.

The aim of this program is to have a series of one-to-one coaching interventions with selected managers to develop their self-awareness, communication, and technical skills.

The program would consist of 4 training sessions at the onset of the program followed by 6 coaching sessions over a month 6 months duration.

The objectives of this coaching intervention are to provide its participants with skills, tools, and techniques to better support staff,



...



