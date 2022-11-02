“I have committed myself to finalize the police law and function book” Minister of Justice. | SMN NEWS

~ I am sorry the process has taken this long but when it's completed it will be to the officers' benefit. ~

PHILIPSBURG: --- Minister of Justice Anna Richardson announced on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing that the police law is with the Council of Advice, while the function book has been completed.

Asked if the government of St. Maarten cannot speed up the process by just adjusting the salary scales like it was done in 2010 for top earners and politicians. The Minister of Justice said that the police law is separate from the function book ...



