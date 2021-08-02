ibex Takes Firm Hold of BPO Industry Leadership in Jamaica – Opens its Fifth Site in Five Years. | SMN NEWS

~Company Leverages Jamaica to Accelerate Technology-Driven Job Growth and Strengthen its Base of Digitally-Enabled Blue Chip and New Economy Clients

New ibex Jamaica Customer Experience Delivery Center~

ibex opens its Campus delivery center, its fifth location in Jamaica in five years.

CARIBPR WIRE, WASHINGTON:—: ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the opening of its new Campus location in the Sunshine City area of Portmore, Jamaica. The new facility will create 1,300 digitally-enabled jobs, bringing the company’s total employment on the island to more than 6,500 people.

