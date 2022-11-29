Identity of two missing boaters released. | SMN NEWS

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS:--- The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is now able to release the identity of the two men reported missing at sea following a boat mishap.

The lone survivor identified Lucien Roy Gabriel and Gabriel Bryan, both residents of St. Maarten, as the two men that were onboard the 16.5’ Wahoo with one 70hp Yamaha outboard engine.

The survivor said that on Tuesday, last week, the three boarded the vessel from Baie De Grand Case on the French side of St. Martin and headed toward Baie Du Marigot. He said that along the journey, a wave struck ...



