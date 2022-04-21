Illegal logging in Latin America and Caribbean inflicting irreversible damage – INTERPOL. | SMN NEWS

~A 12-country operation against forestry crime in the region has revealed new intelligence on global timber trafficking.~



Lyon, France:--- An INTERPOL-coordinated operation codenamed Arcadia LAC has recovered more than 80 truckloads (more than 1,200 cubic meters) of illegal timber from forests across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The value of the seized timber is estimated at more than USD 700,000.

Concluding last week (15 April), the operation mobilized law enforcement – including police, customs, and forest authorities – from 12 countries in the region to uncover and disrupt illegal timber trafficking and associated crimes.

In total, 287 incidents were reported over the operation’s ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40178-illegal-logging-in-latin-america-and-caribbean-inflicting-irreversible-damage-interpol.html