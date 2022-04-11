Illegal parking in Mullet Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM has been confronted with the problem of motorists parking their vehicles along Rhine Road and proceeding to Mullet Bay Beach. This illegal parking also has a hazardous impact on emergency services. It also has a negative effect on residents and visitors who makes use of this roadway for various reasons.

Drivers who leave their vehicles standing on the roadside are warned that in the interest of general safety and free flow of traffic, their vehicles will be removed from alongside the road at their expense.

