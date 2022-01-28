Immigration Department, KPSM and Customs Sint Maarten crack down on boardwalk barkers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On January 27, 2022, the Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBP), the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and Customs Sint Maarten carried out successful joint controls in the Philipsburg area together with the Coast Guard and the Inspectorates of TEATT and VSA. This collaboration was initiated by IBP as the department has been receiving numerous complaints about “barkers” harassing tourists. The areas controlled included the Boardwalk from Walter Plantz Square up until Green House Restaurant, Front Street, and Back Street.

Barkers usually linger at the beach or stand outside of stores, bars, and restaurant businesses, to entice tourists with ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39566-immigration-department-kpsm-and-customs-sint-maarten-crack-down-on-boardwalk-barkers.html