Implementation Agendas in line with National Development Vision. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Fourth Implementation Agenda was approved on Friday, September 24 in the Kingdom Council of Ministers. This agenda covers the period from October-November-December.



Implementation Agendas outline action points that have to be taken by the Government of Sint Maarten and are therefore in line with the final decision-making in the Council of Ministers and established after approval in the Kingdom Council of Ministers.



The ministries have the lead in drafting the action points that are linked to the reform measures as well as establishing the corresponding timeframe for delivery of the measures.







