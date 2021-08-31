Importance of Yarari Sanctuary for Minke Whales. | SMN NEWS

A new collaborative study provides new insight into how two species of minke whales utilize the Caribbean and neighboring Atlantic waters throughout their life cycle. The findings add further conservation value and significance to the relatively new Yarari marine sanctuary of the Netherlands. By combining scientific, citizen science, and public information, this study provides key information which will help guide conservation efforts moving forward.

Minke whales are the smallest of the “great whales” and can be found in waters worldwide. There are actually two different species of Minke whale, the common minke whale, or northern minke whale (Balaenoptera acutorostrata), and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38414-importance-of-yarari-sanctuary-for-minke-whales.html