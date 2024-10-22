Inauguration Of the Saint-Martin / Sint Maarten Weather Radar. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT/PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., an official ceremony marked the inauguration of the new weather radar located in Saint-Peters, Saint-Martin. This significant event, which highlights the exemplary cooperation between the French Republic, the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, and the government of Sint Maarten, represents a major step forward in strengthening regional capabilities to monitor and respond to extreme weather events across the Caribbean.

Dignitaries in attendance included:

• Mr. Luc MERCELINA, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten;

• Mr. Louis MUSSINGTON, President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin;

• Mr. Vincent BERTON, Prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin;

• Mrs. Grisha HEYLIGER-MARTEN, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications of Sint Maarten;

• Mr. Emmanuel CLOPPET, Director of the Meteorological Center for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin;

• Ms. Sheryl ETIENNE-LEBLANC, Acting Director Meteorological Department Sint Maarten.

•

The radar, located in Saint-Peters, is a symbol of the close collaboration between these three administrative entities and their shared commitment to enhancing the safety of the population against climate-related hazards. This state-of-the-art facility will enable meteorological services to issue more accurate and coordinated alerts across the region, helping to safeguard residents in the face of natural disasters such as hurricanes.

The project was made possible through significant financial support from the INTERREG Caribbean program, with €1,293,750 in funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), alongside contributions from the government of Sint Maarten (€575,000) and the Collectivité of Saint-Martin (€431,250), for a total of €2,300,000.

This cooperation underscores the vital importance of regional solidarity in addressing shared challenges posed by natural risks. The installation of the radar at Saint-Peters will enhance the ability to anticipate and monitor extreme weather conditions, providing crucial protection not only to the residents of Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin but also to neighboring islands.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46266-inauguration-of-the-saint-martin-sint-maarten-weather-radar.html