Increased Armed Robberies in Supermarkets and Businesses. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM)is deeply concerned about the recent increase in armed robberies targeting supermarkets and other businesses across the island. Over the past few weeks, there has been a noticeable uptick in these criminal activities, causing distress and fear within the community.

We are actively investigating these incidents and are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice. Our officers are working tirelessly to gather evidence, follow leads, and ensure the safety of all residents and businesses.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45197-increased-armed-robberies-in-supermarkets-and-businesses.html