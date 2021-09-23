Infant sustained minor injuries after a rear-end collision. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- An infant was injured in rear-end collision, around 8:00 a.m., on September 23, 2021, Police Central dispatch received a call about a traffic accident at the intersection of Gladiola Road and Carnation Road.

Preliminary findings are that the driver of the blue i10 was not able to regulate his speed and rear-ended a purple Toyota Corolla in front of him.

Due to the impact, a child who was seated in the rear of the vehicle sustained some minor injuries. The child was treated by the ambulance personnel.

