Information Circulating on Social Media/WhatsApp about COVID-19 XBB Variant did not come from Ministry VSA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), has received several telephone calls with respect to information circulating on social media/WhatsApp about COVID-19 XBB variant. This information was not issued by the Ministry of Public Health (Ministry VSA).

CPS will continue to monitor and assess current global developments as it pertains to COVID-19 and keep the community informed and updated.

CPS advises the public to forward accurate and sound information to friends and relatives which should only be obtained from/on official health and COVID-19 related information sites.

