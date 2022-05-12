Information Session Governor’s Youth Award for Excellence. | SMN NEWS

Harbour View:--- The Governor’s Youth Award for Excellence (GYAE), presented by His Excellency Governor Eugene B. Holiday, is now in its 3rd year.



This award is designed to recognize youths between the ages of 13 through 19, who have performed above and beyond and excelled in one of the areas of academics, sports, arts, environmental protection, or community service.



To be considered and selected to win an award, candidates will have to be nominated by one or more nominators by completing and submitting the digital Governor’s Youth Award for Excellence nomination form.



As we look forward to receiving your various ...



...



