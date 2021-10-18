Information sought about St. Peters armed robbery. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Special Unit Robbery (SUR) of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is investigating an early morning robbery that took place on Saturday around 2:00 am in the vicinity of Raspberry road in St. Peters. Police seek the public’s assistance with gathering more insight/information about this case.

The robbery victim told police he was approached on Raspberry Road by two masked and dark-clothed men on a scooter. He was threatened with a firearm and relieved of his belongings. Then, the robbers fled the scene into the darkness.

