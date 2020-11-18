INSO bought by Italian giant, Fincantieri Group. | SMN NEWS

~ SMGH construction continues as normal under new ownership ~

CAY HILL:— It is with pleasure that SMMC has taken note of the news emerging from Italy that INSO, the general contractor for the St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH), has been sold to the Fincantieri Group recently. The sale includes Fincantieri’s commitment to take on all of INSO’s projects which includes the construction of the new hospital.

The Fincantieri Group, which had a 5.8 billion euro turnover in 2019 and is widely known for its shipbuilding activities and infrastructure projects, will proceed with the establishment of a new company ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36186-inso-bought-by-italian-giant-fincantieri-group.html