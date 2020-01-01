Inspection of Public Transportation Motor Vehicles to Commence on Monday. Call for an appointment. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):—The Inspectorate of Ministry TEATT (Tourism and Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications) hereby announces the commencement of the annual inspection of all Public Transportation Motor Vehicles.

This will start on January 6, 2020. This inspection will be at the parking lot on the Soualiga Road next to Little League Ball Park.

Public transportation permit holders are obliged to request an appointment for the inspection by calling phone numbers: 542-4511 or 542-5641.

Within two (2) working days after successfully passing the inspection the “Confirmation Letter” will be issued. This can be picked up at: The Inspectorate T.E.A.T.T. on the J. Yrausquin Blvd

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33637-inspection-of-public-transportation-motor-vehicles-to-commence-on-monday-call-for-an-appointment.html