Inspections reveal drums and car tires top source for mosquito breeding sites. One in four households have mosquito larvae . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Mosquito control is considered an essential health service, and the Collective Prevention Service’s (CPS) Vector Control Team was out surveying areas while adhering to current social distancing and safety guidance protocols.

The Vector Control Team will commence with district area assessment starting in the week of October 12 in the following areas: Philipsburg, Over the Bank, Point Blanche, Oyster Pond, and Guana Bay.

Recently the CPS Vector Control Team finished the first round of inspection. In total, the team inspected 933 premises, of which 235 houses were breeding mosquito, meaning that one in every four houses was found ...



