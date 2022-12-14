Inspectorate of TEATT Steps Up Controls. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Inspectorate of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunications (TEATT) has stepped up its enforcement activities in the areas of public transportation, noise pollution, and illegal vending along public roads.

Controls have been executed all over the Dutch side, but a special focus is on Great Bay, Cole Bay, and the Simpson Bay area.

A total of nine (9) fines were issued to persons caught vending on or near the public beaches selling various articles. Two (2) fines were issued to persons found engaged in massage services on the public beach without a permit.

