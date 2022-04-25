Integrity Chamber Provides Information Sessions on Integrity to the VKS. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the month of April, the Integrity Chamber provided information sessions to the Voluntary Korps Sint Maarten (VKS) on the importance of integrity in a law enforcement organization. The information was presented by Integrity Chamber members Hans Lodder and Rafael Boasman, with the assistance of communication officer Kevin James.

In light of the recent class of graduates in December 2021, the VKS requested information sessions for the professional development of their officers. The Integrity Chamber applauds the VKS for recognizing the importance of upholding integrity within the organization.

The presentations included information about the tasks and working methods of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40197-integrity-chamber-provides-information-sessions-on-integrity-to-the-vks.html