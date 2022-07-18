Integrity Chamber Provides Information Sessions on Integrity to Various Organisations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the month of June, the Integrity Chamber provided information sessions on the importance of integrity to the Police (KPSM), the National Detectives (Landsrecherche), the Point Blanche Prison, and the National Security Service (VDSM). The information was presented by Integrity Chamber members Rian Vogels, Hans Lodder, and Rafael Boasman, with the assistance of the secretariat.

The session was initiated by the Integrity Chamber, based on its task of bringing awareness and promoting integrity to the community. The sessions included information about the various tasks and working methods of the Integrity Chamber, the values of integrity in the workplace, and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40894-integrity-chamber-provides-information-sessions-on-integrity-to-various-organisations.html