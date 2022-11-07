Integrity Chamber Provides Sessions on “Integrity in the Workplace” to the Ministry of VROMI. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Integrity Chamber provided information sessions on “Integrity in the Workplace” to the staff and management of the Ministry of VROMI, from October 26 through 28, 2022. The sessions were requested by the Ministry of VROMI with the purpose of discussing the importance of integrity.

Information about the tasks and activities of the Integrity Chamber, as well as the benefits of integrity, the type of integrity issues that can occur, and how integrity can be promoted and maintained in VROMI, were included in the sessions. The sessions were presented by Integrity Chamber staff members Gabi Fuchs and Amanda Browne.

