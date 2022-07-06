Integrity Chamber Submits Advice on Supervisory Board Positions at PJIA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Integrity Chamber has submitted an advice on Supervisory Board positions at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). The advice was requested by the Council of Ministers. In its request, the Council of Ministers asked what a court judgment meant for a Supervisory Board member’s position at the Airport and what policies should be in place to deal with these kinds of matters.

The Integrity Chamber highlighted the importance of corporate and personal integrity. This is essential in ensuring a positive public view of the corporation. Supervisory Board members should display the characteristics, norms and values that represent the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40807-integrity-chamber-submits-advice-on-supervisory-board-positions-at-pjia.html