International Amphibious Exercise in Aruba. | SMN NEWS

Oranjestad:--- The international exercise ‘Très Kolos’ is held once every two years and this year on and near Aruba. This will take place from October 19 to 26. During this period Dutch, American, and French soldiers shall participate in this exercise. Soldiers participate in the exercise. This year, Aruban military personnel are also taking part in the exercise.

Très Kolos (three colors) 2010 is known by this name. The three colors refer to the colors of the flags from the historically participating countries. The exercises consist of a competitive part of military activities and a part with tactical exercises. The ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41564-international-amphibious-exercise-in-aruba.html