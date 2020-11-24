International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2020. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—Today, November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. It also marks the launch of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence which concludes on 10 December, International Human Rights Day. This year it has developed an even greater significance as the Covid-19 pandemic has sparked an escalation in gender-based violence. Violence against women and girls is amongst the most widespread and devastating human rights violation in the world. One in three women and girls have experienced physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime, according to figures of the United Nations (UN).

Violence against women ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36221-international-day-for-the-elimination-of-violence-against-women-2020.html