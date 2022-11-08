International Senior Padel Tournament @SXM Padel Club now open for registration. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- SXM Padel Club and the International Senior Padel Tour of the Americas are pleased to invite all padel tennis players to participate in their First Annual Senior Padel Tennis Tour of the Americas, scheduled to be held in St. Maarten from Thursday through Sunday, December 1 - 4, 2022. Matches will take place at the SXM Padel Club and also at the recently inaugurated tournament court at the Belair Fitness Center. The tournament is expected to draw players from Argentina, Curacao, Ecuador, El Salvador, Chile, Panama, Puerto Rico, France, Guadeloupe, Martinique, United States as well as local players from ...



