Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) January 2021 to be hosted virtually. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On January 6th and 7th, 2021 a delegation from the Parliament of Sint Maarten will participate virtually in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO), with Aruba as the host country.



Delegations from the Parliaments of Curaçao, the Netherlands, and Aruba will also be participating.

The IPKO will kick off on Wednesday at 9.00 hrs. with opening remarks by the Chairperson followed by a presentation from each country within the Kingdom concerning the state of affairs in said country, in a plenary session. This will be followed by discussions between the four parliamentary delegations on a number of topics in ...



