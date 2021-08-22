Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) to be held on Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On August 23 – 25, 2021, a delegation from the Parliament of Sint Maarten will participate in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO), on Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean with the Netherlands as the host country. Delegations from the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, and the Netherlands will also be participating.

The IPKO meetings will commence on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 13.30 hrs. with opening remarks by the Chairperson, followed by words of welcome by the Island Governor of Bonaire.

The four parliamentary delegations will be discussing a number of topics that include presentations on recent developments per country; feedback on ...



