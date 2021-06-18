Intoxicated driver arrested after serious accident on Oyster Pond Road . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—.The dispatch center of the Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM was notified of a serious accident on Oyster Pond Road on Thursday, June 17, around 9:00 pm. Several patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location close to Rice Hill Gardens.

The patrols found a badly damaged gray Suzuki Liana with French side license plate 2554-AAB lying on its side. Further up the road was a blue color Hyundai Tucson (Dutch side plate P 1766) partially in the roadside ditch.

The preliminary investigation by KPSM’s Traffic Department found that the driver of the blue Tucson was coming from ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37871-intoxicated-driver-arrested-after-serious-accident-on-oyster-pond-road.html