Introducing the 2024 Republic Bank Sustainability Fund Grantees | SMN NEWS

Castries, St. Lucia:— Republic Bank (EC) Limited (RBEC) in partnership with the Saint Lucia National Conservation Fund (SLUNCF) has awarded over EC$200,000 in grant funding to local organizations supporting critical environmental and community-based projects across the island. The grant funding was made possible through the Republic Bank Sustainability Fund, which was created in June 2023. The 2024 awardees were formally announced on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at a cheque handover ceremony held at the Sandals Golf and Country Club in Cap Estate.

The partnership between RBEC and SLUNCF is a 5-year commitment that focuses on the conservation and sustainability of ecosystems, biodiversity protection, and livelihoods in Saint Lucia. Republic Bank has pledged a sum of EC$750,000 to this partnership over the 5-year period under its Power to Make A Difference Programme (PMAD).

Craig Henry, Chief Executive Director of the Saint Lucia National Conservation Fund, thanked RBEC for their continued partnership.

