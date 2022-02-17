| Introducing the Hyundai Creta Grand: 6- & 7-Seater at Motorworld. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- There is a new Hyundai SUV in town: the first-ever Hyundai Creta Grand. The Hyundai Creta Grand takes you a step higher, offering extra passenger and cargo-carrying capability, added safety features, and more of everything you want and need in an SUV. The Creta Grand is available as a 6-seater and as a 7-seater, offering a roomy cabin plus outstanding performance with impressive fuel economy. From any angle, the Creta Grand projects confidence and authority, thanks to the LED lighting, the strikingly-designed diamond-cut alloy wheels, and the eye-catching radiator grille.

On the inside, the first-ever Creta Grand provides passengers ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39695-introducing-the-hyundai-creta-grand-6-7-seater-at-motorworld.html