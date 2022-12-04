Introducing the (one) of the New community officers Miss J.J. Jones. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the interest of better serving the community of Sint Maarten after a considerable length of time, the police force of Sint Maarten has expanded its group of community officers with 4 new community police officers.

During the coming weeks and months, these new police officers will be introduced to the community of Sint Marten and the neighborhoods they are assigned to.

Throughout this coming period, these police officers will be trained for this important function.

These new district officers have each selected several projects for their phase of introduction which should have a positive effect on their neighborhood.

