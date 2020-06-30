Investigating high food prices top Priority for Ministry of TEATT. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT) is looking into why food prices on the island remain persistently high in comparison to Aruba and Curaçao, despite having similar economies. One of the ministry’s priorities is to prevent price gouging and to promote fair competition. The ministry reviewed a recent study on price developments and logistics in the region commissioned by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The study described St. Maarten’s import supply chain as having an effective competition with steady imports from the EU and the US. In other words, the risk of artificially

